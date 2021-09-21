Arlene Blowe Stephenson
Eldress Arlene Stephenson, 80, of Winchester, VA went home to be with the Lord Sunday September 12, at her home in Frederick County VA.
Arlene was born December 5, 1940, in Winchester VA, the daughter of the late Raymond Blowe, Sr and Viola Finley Blowe.
She was a member of the Supreme Council of House of Jacob in Winchester Virginia. She really loved her church but more importantly loved the Lord.
Arlene attended Frederick Douglas in Winchester VA, after she left school, she held various jobs and positions to help support her family. Arlene was a hard worker most her life but truly enjoyed being a homemaker after retiring. Arlene loved to cook, loved her family and friends unconditionally and could talk your ear off if you let her. Arlene had a really kind soul and a beautiful smile that will never be forgotten.
Surviving with her husband of 35 years, Dabney Herman Stephenson of Fredrick County, VA; one sister, Maxine Elizabeth Brown of Winchester, VA; one uncle, Norman Blowe Sr of Winchester, VA; three sons, Bruce “Tinkie” Curry (Michelle) of Winchester, VA, Leslie “Lester” Curry of Martinsburg, WV, and Raymond “Chunk” Curry of Herndon, VA; two stepsons, Chato (Skeeter) Stephenson and David Stephenson of Martinsburg, WV; one stepdaughter Amanda Lynn Forte of Richmond, VA; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by one son Lawrence Tyler Curry, of Winchester, VA; three brothers, Raymond Blowe, Leslie Blowe, and James Howard Blowe, all of Winchester, VA; one sister, Violet Laws also of Winchester, VA.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be on Thursday September 23 at 11:00 am at Cartwright Funeral Home, 232 E Fairfax Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
Pallbearers will be members of The House of Jacob.
Family would like to thank and give their appreciation to the Blue Ridge Hospice.
