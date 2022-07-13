Arlene Hartman DuBrueler
Arlene Hartman DuBrueler, 91, of Front Royal died Friday, July 8, 2022, in Commonwealth Senior Living.
She was born January 18, 1931, in Needmore, WV, the daughter of Nelson and Beulah Combs Oates.
She was married to Jim DuBrueler for 27 years.
Professionally she had worked as a hairdresser, retiring in 1966. She also sold Avon for 40 years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Gary Hartman Sr. and Larry Hartman Jr.; grandchildren, Gary Hartman, Jr., and Jerod Hartman; four stepchildren, Bradford DuBrueler, James DuBrueler and his wife Amy, Justin DuBrueler and his wife, Rachel, and Jerod DuBrueler and his wife, Stacy; eight step-grandchildren. Her first husband, Leonard Hartman, preceded her in death.
A service will be 3:00 pm Saturday in Phelps Funeral Chapel officiated by Pastor Eric Reploeg.
Friends will be received an hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will be private in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
(0) entries
