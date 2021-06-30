Arlene Kiyoko Jeffries, 76, of Clear Brook, Virginia, and formerly of Inwood, West Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Born September 9, 1944 in Honolulu, Hawaii, she was the daughter of the late James Minoru Tanaka and Pearl Emiko Itagaki.
She married Thomas A. Jeffries on January 14, 1966. They were married for 56 years, spending their time working together in the manufacturing industry and traveling during retirement before Thomas passed away on August 27, 2020.
She was retired, having worked many years in the manufacturing industry including 3M Company, Imation Enterprises, and VDO. In recent years, she was a hostess at Denny's restaurant.
She was known for her kindness and sharing. She spent much of her time crocheting blankets and making baked goods and her specialty lemonade to share with those who were special to her. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, making sure they were well fed. When she visited her family in Hawaii, she loved to shop, play cards, and do puzzles with them to make up for many years apart.
She is survived by a son, Robert Jeffries and wife Lisa; a daughter, Kimberly Burch and husband Matthew; seven grandchildren: Brendan and wife Maggie; Sarah, Samantha and Andrew Jeffries; Leilani, Keilena, and Melia Burch; and one great-grandchild, Marlena. She is also survived by brothers Brian Tanaka and Gary LaChance; sisters Dianne Maiola, Gail Hironaka, and Sandra LaChance, all of Hawaii.
In addition to her parents and her loving husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Mitchell Tanaka, and a sister, Teri Talbert.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11 am at Greenwood United Methodist Church in Berkeley Springs, WV.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
