Arlie Agnes Wood
Arlie Agnes Wood, age 93, died on Christmas Day at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Gregory and Patricia Malcolm in Winchester, VA.
She was born October 27, 1926 in Rio, WV the daughter of John and Florence Reynolds Miller.
Arlie married James William Wood, Jr. on November 8, 1948 in Winchester. They were married 58 years before his death in 2006.
She retired from the shipping department at Doubleday Books in Berryville in 1985.
She was the oldest surviving member of Victory Church, which she attended since 1950.
Arlie is survived by her daughter Patricia A. Malcolm and her husband, Gregory of Winchester; a granddaughter, Kristin Nicole Mongan and her husband Scott; two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Zoe Mongan; a brother, Floyd R. Miller and his wife Helen, and five nieces and six nephews.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Roy, John, Jr., Dorsey, and Ward Miller and a sister, Hilda Funkhouser.
A funeral will be 12:00 p.m. Wednesday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester officiated by Pastors Greg Wigfield and David Cunsolo. Private burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park with Mike and Tim Clowser, Denny Herring, Scott Morgan, Ethan and Jared Noakes serving as casket bearers.
Friends will be received an hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601.
