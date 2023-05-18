Arno F. Hott
Arno Franklin Hott, 90, of Boyce, Virginia, died on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
Mr. Hott was born on September 15, 1932, in Romney, West Virginia, the son of the late Jesse Clyde Hott and Gracie Jane Haines Hott.
He worked as a line leader at Federal-Mogul.
He married Melvina “Billie” Lucille Sproles Hott on June 21, 1958, in Winchester, Virginia, and they were married 64 years.
Surviving along with his spouse are three children, Steve Hott (Bonita) of Boyce, VA, Kathy Bean of Romney, WV, and Todd Hott of Boyce, VA; two brothers, Roger Hott and Jimmy Hott, both of Romney, WV; three sisters, Vendetta Hott of Shanks, WV, Carolyn Workman of Conover, NC, and Peggy Starnes of Augusta, WV; six grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, with Rev. Dr. Ben Jenkins, Th.D. officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.