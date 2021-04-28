Arthur D. Mitchell "Art"

Arthur D. Mitchell, 78, of Stephens City, VA passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Art was born on July 15, 1942 in Alexandria, VA, son of late Charles and Lucille (Jeannette) Mitchell. He was self-employed, as an electrician, for Mitchell Electric of Winchester where he received numerous awards for his achievements in electrical work. He then held the position of buildings and grounds supervisor for Lord Fairfax Community College retiring in 2011. Arthur enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and was also a coin and stamp collector. He also enjoyed fixing things, always making sure things were done right.
Arthur married Ruth Estelle Hunt on January 26, 1961 in Washington D.C.
Surviving along with his wife are children, Steven Douglas Mitchell (Ami) and James Arthur Mitchell (Coco) and Mary Virginia "Ginny" Beard (Richard, III); grandchildren, Jennifer Russo (Brian), James Mitchell (April), Stephanie Crisp (Jason), Daniel Mitchell, Richard Beard IV, James W. Mitchell and Louise Beard; great grandchildren, Ella Crisp, Wyatt Crisp, Matthew Russo, Maxwell Mitchell and Luke Mitchell; brother, Richard Mitchell and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Along with his parents, Art is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Mitchell and sister, Betty Fisher.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Thursday from 6PM to 8PM and his Funeral Service Friday at 11am with Pastor Mark W. Grooms officiating all at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Following Art's service all are invited to a time of food and fellowship at the Omps Reception Center. Interment will follow at 2pm at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Arthur's name may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or to Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive -#400, McLean, VA, 22102.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.