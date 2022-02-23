Arthur Elwyn Morgan
Arthur Elwyn Morgan, 82, of Winchester, VA passed away peacefully at his home, Saturday, February 19, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Born November 10, 1939, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Arthur was the son of Doreen Collins Morgan Pengelly and Ira Elwyn Morgan. Ira passed away when he was only five years old. Arthur and his younger sister, Olwyn, were raised by their mother until he was 16, when Doreen married his second Dad, Frank Pengelly.
Arthur is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Dorothy Kelly Morgan; daughters Kelly Ann Morgan-Walker and Francine Alyce Sibert Morgan; son-in-law Keith D. Walker; grandsons Corey Steven Sibert, Haden Morgan Walker, and Henry Franklin Walker; sister Ira Olwyn Nelson; cousins, nieces and nephews.
Art is a graduate of Bay Shore High School in Bay Shore, New York. A four-time New York All-State first chair flutist, guest soloist with the Bay Shore Philharmonic at 15, and winner of numerous contests and solo festivals, Art turned down scholarship offers to Juilliard and Ithaca School of Music to serve his country in the United States Coast Guard.
Following his service, Art pursued a degree in printing management and graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Rochester Institute of Technology. After working in the printing industry for more than 40 years, Art retired from Perry Judds in Strasburg, Pennsylvania. In his retirement, Art enjoyed working part-time at Virginia Avenue Charlotte Dehart Elementary School for Winchester Public Schools. He also volunteered at Evendale Elementary School in Frederick County, VA.
Art was a founding member of the Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion Community Band in Front Royal, Virginia, and the Clarke County Community Band in Berryville, Virginia. He played flute and piccolo in and around the Winchester, VA, area until he was 75.
In addition to music, Art had many hobbies and interests. He enjoyed creating model train layouts featuring N, HO, and O scale trains. He was a talented ichthyologist, keeping multiple tanks of tropical fish in pristine condition for over 50 years. African Cichlids were of particular interest and Art raised them over the years for local fish stores. He was a dog lover, assisting in the transport of rescue dogs along the East Coast. Art had many of his own dogs over the years including four of his beloved dachshunds.
The family is grateful for the assistance of the Veterans Administration, Blue Ridge Hospice, and caregivers Terry, Dave, Princess, and Ashley from Right at Home, Inc.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 26, 2002 at Jones Funeral Home, 228 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, VA from 12:00-1:00 PM with a service immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
