Arthur Herbert deButts
Arthur Herbert deButts, of Winchester, went to be with the Lord Monday, January 25, 2021 at the age of 87.
He was born in Herndon, VA on August 27, 1933 to the late Henry Grafton deButts and Lillian Holsinger deButts. Arthur spent his early years in Sterling VA and at the age of eleven he moved with his family to Hamilton Virginia where they owned and operated a dairy farm, “Locust Hill Farm”. Their dairy operation also included a dairy farm in Waterford, “Grassley Farm”. Arthur lived on the farms until 2014 when he moved to Winchester.
He married Joyce Rose deButts on November 27, 1957 in Frederick MD. They recently celebrated their 63rd year of marriage.
Arthur is a member of Harmony United Methodist Church in Hamilton. He attended Lincoln High School in Loudoun County Virginia where he graduated in 1952 and served as class president his senior year.
Arthur served in the Air Force from 1954 to 1957. While in the service, he attended training in Wyoming to become a cable installer. He completed his training with the title of Senior Lineman. He also was a boxer for the armed forces while serving overseas in Germany.
He put his service training to use working for C&P Telephone company for twenty-five years. Arthur began his career as a lineman in Loudoun County and retired as a manager for the Engineering office located in Leesburg Virginia.
Once retired, Arthur did not let any grass grow under his feet. He refurbished an old stone barn on the family farm in Hamilton and opened an antique store that he had for many years. While operating the antique store, he was an active member of the American Legion Shelbourne Parish Post 293 in Purcellville, raised angus cattle, played pool on a team competing in national tournaments, became a certified private investigator, researched civil war history in Loudoun County and his family tree, hosted many family reunions and made himself available for his grandchildren’s every need.
Arthur lived a very full life and had many passions, but none more important to him than his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim Miller and her husband, Mark of Hamilton, and granddaughter Erica Ramsey of Leesburg. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joyce Rose deButts, grandson Jacob Miller, and his sixteen siblings.
Arthur will be buried at Lakeview cemetery in Hamilton Virginia. A graveside funeral will take place February 10, 2021 at 2:00 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stephen City Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
