Arthur Kish, 82, of Berryville, Virginia, died Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Kish was born September 4, 1937 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, son of the late Julius Kish and Dorothy Vass Kish.
Arthur was a Systems Engineer for the Federal Aviation Administration for 36 years and after his retirement, he worked for Northrop Grumman.
He was a member of the Round Hill Volunteer Fire Company; Knights of Columbus; NARF; and the Loudoun Valley High School Athletics Association.
He married Mary Louise Ukasik Kish on May 11, 1963 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania.
Surviving with his wife are two sons, Wayne Kish (Toby) of Middletown, DE and Jeffrey Kish (Dianna Brady) of Charles Town, WV; a daughter, Janet Kish Guidotto (Tony) of Blandon, PA; a sister, Edith Mayersky of Boston, PA; and nine grandchildren.
His sister, Elsie Buhaly and brother, Charles Kish, preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 — 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service to be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Purcellville Baptist Church, Purcellville, VA with Pastor David L. Janney officiating. A reception will follow. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Winchester, VA 22601 or to Purcellville Baptist Church, 601 Yaxley Dr., Purcellville, VA 20132.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.