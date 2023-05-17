Arthur L. “Lyndall” Anderson, Sr. Arthur L. “Lyndall” Anderson, Sr., 91, of Gore, VA, died on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at his home.
Lyndall was born on May 2, 1932, in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Ivon T. and Edith C. Franks Anderson. He was owner and operator Anderson Equipment Sales for 62 years and worked for FEMA of Mount Weather, VA. He was a member of the Gore Vol. Fire Company for 45 years and the Eagles Club #824 in Winchester, VA. Lyndall enjoyed tractor shows, going to Colonial Beach & Myrtle Beach and being with his friends in the shop.
Lyndall married Betty Kern Purtlebaugh Anderson on August 13, 1949, in Hagerstown, MD. Betty died on March 1, 2017.
Surviving are two sons, Arthur L. “Archie” Anderson of Gore, VA, and Jeff Anderson (Valerie) of Sumerduck, VA; a daughter, Pam Spaid of Gore, VA; a brother, Arlan I. Anderson of Gore, VA; three grandchildren, Toni Anderson, Tamra Anderson, and Hunter Ivon Anderson; step-grandchildren, Adam Gillis and Andrea Fischer, and three great-grandchildren, Tyler Anderson, Leah Campbell, and Kailynne Davis.
He is preceded in death by two daughters, Linda S. Anderson and Sharon A. Anderson.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 1:00 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Jim Simmons. Interment will follow in the Timber Ridge Cemetery in High View, WV.
Family will receive friends at the at the funeral home on Saturday from 11-1 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gore Vol. Fire & Rescue, PO Box 146, Gore, VA 22637 or the Timber Ridge Cemetery, C/O Alan Brill, 5864 Carpers Pike, Yellow Spring, WV, 26865.
To view Lyndall’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
