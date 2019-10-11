Arthur L. “Buddy” Swisher, 93, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Buddy was born in 1926, son of the late Clarence and Vernie Swisher. He was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1944. Buddy was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a Construction Superintendent at Howard Shockey & Sons, retiring after 44 years of service. Buddy enjoyed woodworking, hunting and was a devoted and loving husband and father.
He married Patricia L. Milburn on June 1, 1963 in Frederick County, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Julie Ryan and husband, Charlie of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Sherry Lewis and husband, Don of Winchester, Virginia; and sister, Kitty Shendow of Winchester, Virginia.
Mr. Swisher was preceded in death by a sister, Colleen and a stepson, Ricky Phillips.
A visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A graveside service will follow the visitation at Old Stone Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Buddy’s memory to Old Stone Church Memorial Association, c/o Glen Lutz, 9933 Maplested Lane, Richmond, Virginia 23235.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.