Arthur Lee “Sonny” Varnau Jr.
Arthur Lee “Sonny” Varnau Jr., 74, of Cross Junction, Virginia, passed away on April 7, 2023. Art was the first of three sons born to Arthur Lee Varnau Sr. and Pearl Marion Dove Varnau. Art grew up in the Northern Virginia area. Art graduated from Annadale High School in 1966. Art met his future wife, Sheila, while working together at Kinney Shoes in Vienna, Virginia. Sheila and Art were married in December 1967.
In April 1968, Art was drafted into the United States Marine Corps and sent to Vietnam. He was a member of the Third Marines, Third Division, Mike Company. While in service to his country, Art was wounded twice in combat. He was shot in the right leg on January 7, 1969. He was severely wounded by shrapnel on June 17, 1969.
Upon his return home, Art obtained employment with the Fairfax County, Virginia Fire Department in May 1970. Art served for more than twenty-seven years as a firefighter. He retired in January 1998, with the rank of Captain. Art was a second-generation firefighter, following the career path of his father, who served with the Arlington County, Virginia Fire Department from 1945 to 1975.
In his spare time, Art was a highly skilled carpenter. He was responsible for the construction of multiple homes and outbuildings in the Frederick County area. Art had an unwavering passion for the Washington Redskins and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football.
Art will be remembered for his love of family, his pride in serving in the United States Marine Corps and his dedication to his community through his service as a First Responder.
Art is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sheila and their children, Billie Jo Varnau Cross (Jay), Catherine Varnau and Eric Varnau (Rebecca & Freddy). He is survived by his grandchildren, Amanda, Paul, and Cannon, and his great-grandchildren, Serenity, and Danica. In addition, Art is survived by his brother Dale Varnau (Laurie) and several extended family members. Lastly, Art is survived by his beloved dog, Abby. Art was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother, Kenneth Wayne Varnau Sr.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Omps Funeral Home located at 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 AM, at the same location. Internment will immediately follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park, located at 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22602.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Art can be made to your local animal shelter, your local volunteer fire department, or the Disabled American Veterans (www.DAV.org).
