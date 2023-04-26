Arthur Vaughn (Art) Stickles
Arthur Vaughn (Art) Stickles, 66, of White Post, Virginia, passed away at home in the early morning hours of April 22, 2023, from complications relating to lung cancer and COPD.
Artie was born March 26, 1957, in Hudson, NY, the son of the late Clinton Arthur Stickles Jr. and Ella Louise Miller Stickles. He briefly served our country in the US Marine Corps. Artie lived and worked at the Rivendell Recovery Center, an addiction treatment center in White Post.
His family relocated to Fairfax, Virginia, in 1980. Art moved to Winchester in October of 2003 and went on to start his own family with Melissa Elliott.
After a 35-year struggle with addiction, Art began a life of recovery in 1998. Art spent the rest of his years giving back what was given to him and found himself at home at Rivendell Recovery Center. Art spent endless hours listening to and sharing with those new to recovery. He made powerful connections and helped a countless number of people, saving not only addicts’ lives but mending families, also. Helping others was Art's true calling. Art took pride in being a good son, brother, father, and friend. Art cared for his mother, Ella, until she passed away December 28, 2021. He and his brother, Bruce, had an unbreakable bond.
Art showed up for friends as well as family. He was dedicated to being present for his children, attending their numerous sporting events, carnivals, birthday parties, fireworks, Apple Blossom, haunted houses and so much more. He spent quality time with them, and walking them, with grace, into adulthood.
Art was a talented musician and loved to tell a good, or bad, joke. He was selfless and giving and brought so much life to the party. Art is held in high regard by many, and his presence will be deeply missed…but never ever forgotten.
Art is preceded in death by his mother, Ella Louise, and his father, Clinton Arthur Stickles. He is survived by his brother, Bruce Stickles, from Upper State New York; the mother of his children and best friend, Melissa Lind Elliott; his daughter, Julia Bernadette Elliott, her fiancé, Dustin McKenzie and their soon to be welcomed
daughter, Cambree Marie McKenzie; and his son, Joshua Arthur Stickles; all residing in Winchester, Virginia. A celebration of life will be held at Rivendell Recovery Center, 96 Marsh Lane, White Post, VA, 22663 at 7pm on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rivendell Recovery Center or toward his funeral expenses c/o Jones Funeral Home, 228 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, VA, 22601.
