Ashley Brooke Kirby
Ashley Brooke Kirby, 37, of Winchester, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center after a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
She was born July 30, 1984, in Winchester, the daughter of Roger and Kimberly Jenkins Kirby.
She was engaged to Wendell Milton.
She was a member of the Winchester Moose Lodge.
Professionally, she had been a photographer.
She loved trips to Disneyworld and time with family.
In addition to her parents and fiancé, she is survived by her children, Meah Meadows and Jaxon Milton; brothers, Joshua Kirby and his wife, Annessa, of Nokesville, Jason Kirby of Winchester, and Matthew Kirby and his wife, Chelsea, of Clarke County and six nieces.
A funeral will be 11:00 am Monday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester officiated by Reverend Vernon Bray. Burial will be in Mt. Hebron Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Jason Kirby, Joshua Kirby, Matthew Kirby, Garland Meadows, Rodney Brown, and Eugene Ogilvie.
Friends will be received Sunday 6-8:00 pm in the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service,www.phelpsfunerals.com
