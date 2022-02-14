Aubrey C. Waters “Skeeter”
Aubrey Coleman Waters passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Born on January 7, 1945 in Charles Town, WV., he was the son of the late Aubrey H. and Carrie Waters.
He graduated in 1963 from Clarke County High School. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy serving on the U.S.S. America.
Mr. Waters retired after 30 years of service as a technician at the local telephone company. After retirement he enjoyed tinkering with small engines and gardening.
He was a longtime member of Valley Bible Church in Stephens City, VA where he was affectionately known as the “candy man.”
He married the love of his life, Peggy Welsh on September 21, 1968 in Hagerstown, MD.
Surviving with his wife are two sons, David Waters (Lynne) and Christopher Waters; grandchildren, Andrew, Brandon, Hannah, Ada, and Alex Waters; sisters, Lillie Bean (Donald), Frances Russell (Robert), and Carolyn Stimmel (James); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Aubrey is preceded in death by two siblings, Annie Blair and Henry Burner.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Valley Bible Church, Stephens City, with Pastor Dennis Smith and Pastor Calvin Lowder officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, VA.
Military honors will be provided by the Clarke County Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Waters, Brandon Waters, Bobby Welsh, Jason Welsh, Eric Welsh, and Douglas Madagan, Jr., and John Welsh. Honorary pallbearers will be Hannah Waters, Ada Waters, and Alex Waters.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Wednesday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
Flowers are welcome, memorial donations may be made to Clear Brook Volunteer Fire & Rescue, P. O. Box 56, Clear Brook, VA 22624 or to Valley Bible Church, 578 Double Church Rd., Stephens City, VA 22655.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.