Audrey Catherine Good Audrey Catherine Good, 89, of Winchester, VA, died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at her residence.
Audrey was born July 6, 1934 in Berkeley County WV, the daughter of the late Edgar Floyd Mason and Mabel Elizabeth Foutz Mason.
She married Hinkle Brown Good on December 24, 1954 in Williamsport, MD. Mr. Good died April 11, 2009.
Mrs. Good is survived by her four children, Darlene Gary, of Somerset, PA, Ronald Good (Cheryl), of Inwood, WV, Diane Clark (Bobby), of Winchester, VA, and Brenda Good (Sam) of Stephenson, VA; six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Mason, and two sisters, Janet Kerns and Jean Mason.
There will be a visitation Thursday evening 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St, Winchester, VA, 22601.
