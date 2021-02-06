Audrey White Inskip, of Stephens City, VA, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Green Valley Medical Center in Greensboro, NC. Like so many this year, she died of complications from COVID-19 at the age of 98 years young.
Born in Fredrick County, Stephens City, VA, May 23, 1922, Audrey was one of ten children and the eldest daughter of Howard E. White and Elsie C. White. She graduated from Stephens City High School and worked at the telephone office, as a cafeteria worker in the local school, and as a stay at home mom. But being a stay at home mom to her only son was by far her favorite and the one she was most proud of. Later in life she volunteered with Meals on Wheels and C-CAP. She was a faithful and long time member of Fairview United Methodist Church, and the proud wife and mother of both a World War II veteran (her husband) and a Desert Storm veteran (her son). She loved to cook and was famous for her pink salad, homemade applesauce and dream bars. She also loved puzzles, was a master of Rummikub and couldn't get enough of her great grandchildren.
Audrey is preceded in death by her husband James R. Inskip, Sr., her son, James (Sonny) R. Inskip Jr., a baby boy, her brothers Allen, twins Lawrence and Leonard, Elmer, Billy and Hugh (Jackie) White, as well as her sister, Marcella Ritter.
She is survived by her sister Lois, her brother Wayne, her daughter-in-law, Joan, her four grandchildren Tara, Emily, Joe and Jennifer and her seven great grandchildren.
A small, private graveside service is being planned and a larger celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Audrey's name to Fairview United Methodist Church at PO Box 202 Stephens City, VA 22655.
