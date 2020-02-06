Author E. Clark, Sr.
Author E. Clark, Sr., 71, of Winchester, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
Mr. Clark was born August 10, 1948 in Winchester; the son of the late Albert F. Clark, Sr. and Thelma Edmonds Clark. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a plumbing consultant with Jno. S. Solenberger & Company. He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.
He married Nora Susie Tenney on February 8, 1971 in Winchester.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Billie Antionette Clark of Winchester; his son, Author E. Clark, Jr. of Winchester; four grandchildren, Kayla Rachelle Perry, Ethan Michael Perry, Macalyn Jane Clark, and Kennedy Lane Clark; two sisters, Beverly Nail and Hilda Pierce both of Winchester; and two brothers, Albert Franklin Clark, Jr. and Robert Clark both of Winchester. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Gladys Lease and Mary Walls; and one brother, Donald Eugene Clark.
The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 — 4:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lighthouse Baptist Church with Pastor Howard Caldwell officiating. Burial will follow with military honors in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
