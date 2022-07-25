Avis “Meme” Broy Petty Avis “Meme” Broy Petty, 94, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, with her family by her side.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 11:30 AM at Reliance United Methodist Church, 1571 Reliance Road, Middletown, Virginia. Burial will follow at Reliance Cemetery.
Avis was born on September 29, 1927, in Stephens City, Virginia, to the late Garland and Frances Broy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Cornelius Petty and her brother, Robert Broy. She was a volunteer at Warren Memorial Hospital for many years and a member of Front Royal United Methodist Church. Her loves included mountains, the beach, gardening, sewing, cross stitch and, above all, being a grandmother and her family.
Survivors include her two sons, Duane Petty of Front Royal and Donald Petty (Pattianne) of Front Royal; sister, Nancy Clem of Winchester, Virginia; four grandchildren, Christina Petty of Stephens City, Joseph Petty (Carmen) of Front Royal, Gregory Petty (Cynthia) of Front Royal and Daniel Petty (Stephanie) of Winter Garden, Florida and seven great-grandchildren, Cade, Micah, Jenna, Madelyn, Alexander, Chloe and Cadel. She was also a grandmother to many foster children.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
