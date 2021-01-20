Ba Truong
Ba Truong departed this life at the age of 84 on January 15, 2021 in Winchester, Virginia after a long illness. Ba was born in Kwangtung (Canton Province) South China on April 1, 1936. He was the son of Gia Can Truong and Nhi Tran. Ba and his family immigrated to the United States from Vietnam in 1989 through the assistance of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church of Winchester. Ba retired from the Winchester Medical Center in 2005.
Ba is survived by his faithful wife of 40 years, Nu To Ly; his sons Phat Truong of Pittsburgh, PA and Minh Ba Truong (Stacy Talbott) of Winchester, VA; his daughters Lien Pham of Washington D.C. and MyHang Thi Ly (Canh Pham) of Northfield, NJ; and his grandchildren: Quan Truong, Madison and Lachlan Truong; Paul and Jennifer Le; and Diamond, Kim, and Crystal Pham.
Friends and family will be received on Friday from 9-11:00 a.m. at Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive Winchester. Burial will be held at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester at noon.
