Baiba V. Schletty
Baiba Schletty was born in 1944 in Riga, Latvia, to Vilma and Margers Vavere.
World War II was still raging when she moved with her family to Germany and eventually in 1950 they emigrated to the U.S.
She graduated from Unity High School in Milltown, WI and went on to obtain her undergraduate degree at the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire. She then proceeded to obtain a Master’s degree in History from St Thomas University in St Paul, MN.
Baiba was a much loved teacher and worked in several school districts in Minnesota prior to moving to Winchester some 25 years ago. She taught history for many years at Clarke County High School including the teaching of many honors students in the International Baccalaureate program. She loved teaching and was passionate about her job.
She married Carlton “Hack” Chappel, a long time Clarke County resident, in 2001 and they have lived in the area ever since.
She is survived by her husband, Carlton “Hack” Chappel and his two daughters, Heather Chappel Higby and Teal Chappel Lloyd and Baiba’s brothers, Valdis Vavere and Atis Vavere.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.