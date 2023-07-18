Barbara A. Grim
Barbara A. Grim, 75, of Stephens City, VA, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at her home.
Barbara was born in 1947 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Virgil Whitacre and Ada Gardner. She retired in 2014 as a customer service representative for American Woodmark. Barbara was a member of Blue Ridge Grace Brethren Church in Winchester. She enjoyed spending time in her garden and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Barbara also enjoyed her Tuesday night card games with family playing Phase 10.
She is survived by her husband, David Grim Sr., whom she married on May 31, 1964; her daughter, Patti Crenshaw (Allen); son, David Grim Jr.; grandchildren, Todd Crenshaw (Catherine), Cody Crenshaw (Amanda), Cory Crenshaw (Mandi), Emma Grim; great-grandchild, Everly Crenshaw; sisters, Brenda Clark, Cathy Baker (Joe); brothers, Richard Whitacre (Christine) and Steven Crenshaw (Nancy).
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sandy Jenkins.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 11am all held at Blue Ridge Grace Brethren Church. Interment will be in Green Hill Cemetery in Stephens City. Officiating will be Pastor Davey Ermold. The family would like to invite friends and family to a time of food and fellowship following the interment at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Barbara to Blue Ridge Grace Brethren Church, 1025 Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester, VA 22602 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA, 22601.
Pallbearers will be Todd Crenshaw, Cory Crenshaw, Cody Crenshaw, Rick Ebersole, Tim Clark and Brian Pingley.
