Barbara A. Morris Barbara Anne White Morris, 84, of “Chapel Green Farm,” Boyce, Virginia, died Monday, July 24, 2023, in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Morris was born September 5, 1938, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Raymond Stickley White and Catherine Lorraine Gibson White.
She worked as a telephone operator for C & P Telephone later AT&T retiring after 30 years of service. After retirement, she worked as an evening receptionist with Enders & Shirley Funeral Homes.
She was a lifetime member of Boyce Volunteer Fire Company. She was a member of Boyce Baptist Church, Berryville Baptist Church, and attended the Berryville Presbyterian Church. She was a lifetime member of the Berryville VFW Post #9760. She was also a member of the Winchester Moose Lodge, Winchester Elks Lodge, and Clarke County Women’s Club. She was a volunteer with the Clarke County Ruritan Club. She also served as an election official for Clarke County.
She married James Henry Morris on December 31, 1979, in Boyce, Virginia. Mr. Morris died on
August 1, 1997.
Surviving are two daughters, Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Morris Elmore (Jimmy) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Deborah “Debbie” Morris Riney (Steven) of Cumming, GA; a sister, Sue White of Boyce, VA; two grandsons, Wyatt James Riney (Emily) and James Mitchell Elmore and one great-granddaughter, Penelope Carper Riney; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob Daniel Riney, a brother, Richard H. White, and a sister, Jane A. White.
The family will receive friends 9:00 – 11:00 A. M. and a funeral service will follow at 11:00 A. M. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Pastor Ben Jenkins. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
Pallbearers will be Wyatt Riney, Mitchell Elmore, David Sours, Doug Sours, Matt Hoff, and Pete Peterson. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boyce Volunteer Fire Company, P O Box 285, Boyce, VA 22620 or to Boyce Baptist Church, P O Box 89, Boyce, VA 22620.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
