Barbara A. Seldon Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Seldon, 85, of High View, WV, died on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home.
Bobbie was born on August 23, 1937, in Alexandria, VA, the daughter of the late Joseph C. and Viola Clair Geraci. She retired as Postmaster from the United States Postal Service in 1991 and co-owned and operated both High View Sales alongside her husband in High View, WV, and Dinosaur Land alongside her sisters in White Post, VA. Bobbie enjoyed puzzles, birdwatching, gardening, mowing her yard, collecting antique bottles, and also enjoyed bowling.
Bobbie married Lyndel E. Seldon on June 5, 1959, in Hagerstown, MD. Lyndel died on July 16, 2004.
Surviving are her sons: Frank Seldon and wife Robbin of High View, WV; Colonel Ron Seldon and wife Kim of Alexandria, VA; her four grandsons: Andrew (Jennifer) and Samuel Seldon of High View, WV; Aaron Seldon (Tiffany) of Morgantown, WV and Ryan Seldon of San Francisco, CA; four great-grandchildren: Hayden, Kynleigh, Conlin and Gideon Seldon and a sister: JoAnn Leight of Stephens City, VA.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband Lyndel; two sisters: Grace Newman and Gloria Talbott and a great-grandson: Devin Seldon.
All arrangements and services will be privately held.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bobbie to the Timber Ridge Cemetery, C/O Alan Brill, 5464 Carpers Pike, Yellow Spring, WV 26865.
To view Bobbie’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
