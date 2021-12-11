Barbara Annette Carnes Shockey of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Winder Court, Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully at home on December 5, 2021 with her two daughters by her side. She was born March 7, 1944 in Washington, DC. Barbara was the daughter of Ethel Mae Radigan Carnes and Robert Lee Carnes of Hagerstown, MD, both deceased.
She was married to Thomas A. Shockey on September 20, 1969 in the Little Mountain Methodist Church, Frederick County, Virginia. She will be laid to rest by her beloved husband Tom, who preceded her in death on January 3, 2002.
Barbara is a 1962 graduate of James Wood High School.
She is survived by twin daughters, Tracy Lynn VanMeter Keckley of Winchester, VA and Tammy Lynn VanMeter Wible and her husband Robert Wible of Fairfield, PA; granddaughter Alexis Anne Keckley of Winchester, VA.; and fantastic great-grandson Cole Thomas Norton, who has brought so much to joy to her life, and lives in Inwood, WV. She is also survived by a sister, Mary E. Besecker and her husband Stan Besecker of Waynesboro, PA; a brother, William L. Carnes of Hagerstown, MD; a brother-in-law, Howard H. Shockey Jr. and his wife Sarah of Kalamazoo, MI; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn L. Carnes and a brother, Anthony Wayne Carnes, both of Hagerstown, MD; and a niece, Trisha Stansberry of Hagerstown, MD.
The family wishes to thank SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice and their compassionate employees for all the love and support given to her and our family on her journey home to our heavenly Father.
There will be a small intimate service at graveside at Mt. Hebron Cemetery on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Bill Divelbiss officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325 or SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
