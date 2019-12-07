Barbara Ann Bowman
Barbara Ann Bowman, age 63 of Stephens City, VA passed away peacefully at Winchester Medical Center on December 2, 2019.
Barbara was born October 15, 1956. Barbara was an angel and one of the most compassionate and caring souls you could ever meet. She never knew a stranger, always had a positive word, warm hugs, and was a big Redskins fan. If she knew you well enough to say ‘I love you’, she would always say “I love you with all my heart!”
Barbara was a registered nurse for 25 years. Nursing was her passion and what she loved doing very much. She was a God-fearing warrior battling health issues for many years, but now she is resting in the arms of her Heavenly Father.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father Charles Foster and brother Bobby Foster. Surviving are her beloved mother Dot Orndorff and daughter Katlyn Bowman; sister Kim and husband Jeff of Middletown, VA; sister in-law Kathy Foster of Stephens City, VA, and multiple nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 @ 5pm at Columbia Furnace Church of the Brethren in Edinburg, VA.
