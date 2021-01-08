Barbara Ann LaVean
Barbara Ann LaVean, 86, of Winchester, VA passed away at The Retreat of Berryville, December 11, 2020.
Barbara was born April 4, 1934 in Clarksville, MI; the daughter of the late George Peter Cowels and Lila Beatrice Munger Cowels. She was the founder and owner of Bear Hugs Limited, a charitable nonprofit organization.
Barbara married Gilbert Earl LaVean on September 12, 1953 in Clarksville, MI. He preceded her in death, February 16, 2020.
Barbara is survived by her three children, Michael LaVean, Sherrey Oliverez, (Manny), and Shawnn LaVean Morgan, (Monte); eight grandchildren, Jesse Morgan, Jamie Morgan, Jordan Morgan, Manny Oliverez, Steve Oliverez, Tom Oliverez, Nikki Hendrix, and Madeleine LaVean; and seven great grandchildren.
Along with her husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Mitchell Craig LaVean; and brother Paul Cowels.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private at Ketoctin Cemetery in Purcellville.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
