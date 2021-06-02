Barbara Ann Patton
Barbara Ann Patton, beloved wife, mother, and nurse, slipped into eternal peace at the age of 81 on May 31, 2021, at Shenandoah Terrace Memory Care in New Market, Virginia. She was predeceased by John Larry Patton, her husband of 17 years and by her first husband Dr. James “Jim” Rowe Cromwell. Barbara’s parents, Ruth and Herman Kuykendall of Acworth, Georgia, and her only brother Jimmy Kuykendall also predeceased her. Jim’s parents, Ted Oliver and Bernice Rowe Cromwell played a major role in Barbara’s life story until their passing.
This high school valedictorian loved school and pursued nursing studies at Grady Memorial Hospital where she met and married Jim. Later, they settled in Winchester, Virginia where Jim established a dental practice, and Barbara focused on raising their growing brood of children four in all. Barbara loved being a mom and she was the mom that kids dream of having.
In her 30’s life took an unexpected turn, and Barbara found herself a single mom. Fortunately, Ted and Bernice were nearby and helped with the children so Barbara could return to nursing. Over the years, she worked at Luray Memorial Hospital, several medical offices and finally at the American Red Cross in Winchester where Barbara travelled regionally for more than a decade with her many friends on the blood mobile team. However, it was while she was the plant nurse at Rocco Industries in Woodstock that future sister-in-law Donna Patton introduced Barbara to the great love of her life, Larry. His very large family welcomed this Southern-drawled, sweet-tea obsessed, nature-loving woman into their lives as the incredible love grew between Larry and Barbara. Shirley and John, George and Donna, Ginny Lee and Eddie, Becky, and Ned, along with Larry’s son Johnny were the beginning of a new branch on her family tree.
Among Barbara’s most cherished times were those spent with Larry at the Peaks of Otter on the Blue Ridge Parkway where the two were married; or hitting the road anywhere along Skyline Drive where they could picnic and enjoy a hotdog. They savored life together, often laughing as Larry gently teased her about any and everything. Family stopping by the house often found Barbara and Larry on the back-porch swing holding hands and listening to the birds.
Some things we remember about Barbara — she always had fresh flowers by the kitchen sink and a candy bar within reach. She loved being outdoors, sought out every waterfall and rescued kitties, doggies and stray deer alike. Barbara could start a conversation with anyone and truly thought every stranger she met wanted to swap stories. She saw the good in people and hesitated to criticize. She hummed songs about as much as she talked. Her kids playfully fought over which of them was “Mom’s favorite” (they all were, she said). Her strong faith helped carry her through life’s ups and downs and she was a longtime member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Barbara leaves behind her children and an extended family who loved her dearly: James R. “Jim” Cromwell, Jr. and wife Jackie, Thomas T. “Ted” Cromwell and wife Lisa, Julia Michelle Miller and husband Eddie, and Robert M. “Matt” Cromwell and wife Jennifer; along with daughter-in-law Barbara Patton, grandchildren Courtney Feltman, Emily Cromwell, Jonathan Patton, Joshua Patton, and Tabitha Patton; an aunt, Bessie Banister, niece Deneice Tanner, nephew Jimmy Kuykendall, the rest of the Patton family who became her second family, dearest friends Alyce and Mike Michaels, Ophie Brooks, and Terry and Nancy Golladay.
The visitation is from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on June 3, 2021, at Dellinger Funeral Home in Woodstock, Virginia. The funeral service is at 11:00 a.m. June 4, 2021, also at Dellinger Funeral Home. The burial service will be family only at Valley Pike Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Maurertown, Virginia where Barbara will rest beside Larry as they await the Lord’s return.
In lieu of flowers donations be made in Barbara’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the American Red Cross Winchester Chapter.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
