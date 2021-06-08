We are mourning the loss of a beloved community member, Barbara Ann White. A loving mother, wife, and friend to all, Barbara passed away peacefully at age 65 of ALS.
Barbara lived a beautiful and full life of service and care. All who knew her will remember her joyful spirit, quick wit, and compassionate heart.
She worked for the federal government for 36 years as a computer programmer.
Through volunteering on the swim team board and church youth group, Barbara inspired a love
of service in her child and modeled love through commitment and enthusiasm.
Barbara was an extensive traveler and some of her most precious memories are of trips with her husband and chosen family. She visited all 50 states and 40 different countries.
In retirement, Barbara worked toward ending houselessness in Winchester through volunteering and serving on the board of the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS). Barbara
made sure to truly befriend everyone she served. After she was diagnosed with ALS, she advocated for a cure and for the rights of other patients. Throughout her life, her mission was to
show everyone that they were loved, dignified, and worthy of respect. Her gift for inspiring joy in others will not soon be forgotten.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Floy Belle.
She is survived by her child Jennifer and son-in-law Matthew, her chosen family Susan Rausch and Roxanne Andersen, and her husband Steve. They shared 38 beautiful years together.
She will live on forever in memories of her smile, her laugh, her faith, her love of all people. She was a remarkable mother, wife, and friend. We have all been made better, softer, and more compassionate by knowing her.
A memorial service will be held at Braddock Street United Methodist Church on June 12 at 10:00 AM. Please wear colorful clothes to celebrate her life. Face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, Barbara requested donations be made in her honor to:
Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS), P.O. Box 2936 Winchester, Virginia 22604 https://watts-homelessshelter.org/
Team Gleason Foundation, P.O. Box 24493 New Orleans, LA 70184 https://teamgleason.org/donate/
The ALS Association North Carolina Chapter, 4 N. Blount Street Suite 200 Raleigh, NC 27601 http://webnc.alsa.org/site/PageServer?pagename=NC_homepage
