Barbara Anne Bowery
Barbara Anne Bowery passed away unexpectedly on December 16th, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents Gertrude Abrell and Charles “Guy” Abrell and her sisters Betty Smith, Helen Shirley, and Judy Abrell. Barbara was the widow of Harry Bowery.
She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Bowery, and her two grandchildren, Patrick Riley Bauserman and Thomas Alexander Bauserman.
Barbara Bowery was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran and follower of Christ. She was a beautiful seamstress and every stitch she put was done with love, having sewed for a plethora of friends all her life. Known as “Baba,” she could often be seen on her front porch putting out treats for the abundance of cats she cared for as she loved all animals and never wanted to see one go hungry. She loved to make homemade hotcakes or create a chip-beef gravy masterpiece. She always referred to Thomas as her, “Little Red Head,” and loved to share jokes and milkshakes with him. Her oldest grandson, Patrick, enjoyed cruising with her in her beloved 1966 Dodge Coronet “Willy.” Barbara loved her son-in-law, Leonard Bauserman, and both often shared their passion of cars and clocks. She was a strong believer in serving, protecting, and loving others. She was often known to make friends with everyone she met and loved talking to strangers. Barbara will always be remembered for the sacrifices she made to protect others and her daughter growing up, as she loved her family and Leslie more than anything in this world.
She will be dearly missed, but her spirit and love will live on. In lieu of flowers, her daughter will be setting up a trust for the care of all animals.
Friends may call on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. followed by a visitation with family from 6:00-9:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home with Deacon Joe “BJ” Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a memorial trust is being organized. Check Jones Funeral Home’s website for updates.
