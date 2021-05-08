Barbara Anne (Darlington) Seldon of Richmond, VA, formerly of Winchester, VA, passed away on May 4, 2021, at the age of 90. She was a graduate of John Handley High School and the Winchester Memorial School of Nursing. Barbara was proud to be a registered nurse and worked in the newborn nursery.
In 1951, she married Wendell Lynn Seldon in Hagerstown, MD. It marked the beginning of a nearly 70-year inseparable partnership that was undoubtedly stronger from Barbara's dedication and resilience in raising four children while supporting Wendell's decorated career in the National Guard, government and sports officiating.
After Barbara and Wendell moved to Richmond in 1986, their house on Kenbury Road became a prime gathering spot for family, with many memories of their grandchildren performing plays in the garage, playing "army" and restaurant. Her grandchildren will always remember their prized visits to the Dollar Store with Grandma and their beach vacations at Camp Pendleton in Virginia Beach, especially vying for the largest piece of crabmeat during their seafood feasts. One of her life's greatest joys was watching her grandchildren grow up, graduate college, get married and grow the family.
She will also be remembered for her love of and ability to arrange flowers and her thoughtful hand-written letters. Most importantly, she will always be remembered as the woman who was the epitome of southern hospitality. She always welcomed her children's friends, Wendell's many colleagues, and, finally, her children and grandchildren's spouses, with open generosity, warm and comfortable surroundings and tasty food.
Barbara is survived by her son, Gregory and his wife, Karen, of Frederick, MD; son Stephen and his wife, Deborah, of Chesterfield, VA; daughter Beverly and her husband, Dan Kniffen, of Richmond, VA; and her son, Lynn, and his wife, Cele, of Beaufort, SC.
Also, eight grandchildren: Bradford Seldon and his wife, Meghan, of Richmond, VA; Abbey Burgee and her husband, Brent, of Frederick, MD; Timothy Seldon and his wife, Elisa, of Moseley, VA; Chase Kniffen of New York City; Megan Wissinger and her husband, Charles, of Pfafftown, NC; Gregory Seldon, Jr. and his wife, Lauren, of Los Altos, CA; Ashley Leonetti and her husband, Brian, of Furlong, PA; and, Mary-Carter Eggert and her husband, Christopher, of Knoxville, TN. She was "Great-Grandma" to 13 great-grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by her sister, Linda Vickers, of Winchester, VA, as well as three nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her husband, Wendell, in 2020; her mother, Mary Creel Darlington Clark; a brother, Granville Creel; an uncle, Peyton Darlington; and an aunt, Frances Bageant; all of Winchester, VA.
Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, Barbara's family will hold private services over Memorial Day weekend. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved Wendell at Mount Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, VA. If you wish, you may leave your thoughts and prayers for them on her obituary page of the Omps website, www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in her name to First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Way, Winchester, VA 22601.
