Barbara Anne Kincaid
Barbara Anne Kincaid, age 75, passed away suddenly while on a doll hunting adventure in Paradise Valley, Arizona, on January 7, 2023. A fellow doll lover she traveled with said, “she went down bidding,” and succumbed to natural causes related to the heart. She was born on January 4, 1948 in Winchester, VA.
Reunited in death with the great love of her life, her late husband, Gary Wayne Kincaid, after 23 years apart. They were married on April 11, 1973, in Fredericksburg, VA.
Predeceased by her mother and father, Kenneth Eastep and Peggy Hill Eastep, and nephew Edwin Thruston “ET” Snider IV.
Her daughter, Elizabeth Kincaid, now resides in Richmond, VA with her husband Sean Rapoza. Barbara loved her Grand-dog Bella Moose, an English bulldog, almost as much as her own beloved feline child, Lucy.
Also survived by her sister Donna Eastep, now residing in Portsmouth and married to Jimmy Humphrey. Great nieces: Hazel and Ivy Snider; Great nephew: Micah Blue Snider and her Aunts Faye H. Hayden and Arlene Hill.
Graduated from John Handley High School, Winchester, in 1966, and was a Booster Girl, where she worked on the school paper and organized social events. Graduated from Madison College (now JMU), Harrisonburg, in 1970. She graduated with her Masters in Library Sciences from the University of North Carolina in 1976.
Barbara began her career as a librarian in 1970 at Walker Grant Middle School, transferring to Hugh Mercer Elementary in 1983, where she retired in 2006. A lifelong reader, Barbara served as treasurer of the Jane Austen Society of North America, attended monthly luncheons of the Retired Teachers Group; Bridge Group, Book Club, and sat on the board of the Mary Washington’s Elder Study Program.
Her love of reading and learning was only matched by her love of theater, and she traveled to England, Ireland and New York with the Virginia Repertory Theatre. Closer to home, she also attended plays at the University of Mary Washington’s Theatre and was looking forward to their upcoming season featuring Pride and Prejudice–a beloved Jane Austen book adaptation.
She was an avid doll collector and served in numerous positions of the United Federation of Doll Collectors, most prominently as Director of Region 11. She was
also a Golden Glow member where her love for Christmas, nutcrackers, ice skating and gift giving was nourished.
She loved cats, pugs, rabbits, film, mysteries, bowling, Hemingway and Paris, vintage Halloween and Easter, as well as Alice in Wonderland memorabilia. She was a huge supporter of the local restaurant economy and took great pride in knowing the best spots and organizing friends to get together.
Even casual acquaintances may remember her wide array of sparkle hats; and many knew her random acts of kindness, like a gift given to her local post office worker or her buying all the gifts off the Salvation Army’s Angel child’s Christmas list–and adding a doll or two for fun, regardless of gender.
She was a Washington Commanders fan, extensive traveler, and a wonderful and inspirational mother. She set the bar high for a life fully lived and died surrounded by friends.
Barbara’s wit, directness, generosity, and zest for life will live on in our memories.
A public hour visitation starts at noon at the Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, followed by a public service at 1pm, and a cocktail reception with light refreshments from one of her favorite restaurants concludes the service, to take place Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Virginia Repertory Theatre, 114 W Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220; visit va-rep.org for more.
