Barbara “Barb” Ann Davey Barbara “Barb” Ann Davey, 78, of Middletown, VA, passed away on January 28, 2022, at Shenandoah Senior Living in Front Royal. She was born January 21, 1944, the daughter of the late James and Catherine (Painter) Vance.
Barbara was employed at Thermo Fisher, formerly known as Technicon, until her retirement. She attended Brucetown United Methodist Church, was a member of the Front Royal Moose Lodge and she loved animals and would always enjoy walking her little dog Carly.
She married Grover Russell Davey Sr. on June 26, 1970, and he preceded her in death on February 14, 1982.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Barbara was also preceded in death by her son, Terry Allen Davey; her sister, Dora Carter; and her brothers, James and William Vance.
She is survived by her two sons, Grover “Rusty” Davey (Becky) and Steve Wayne Davey (Mary); grandchildren Jessica Ann Zachgo (Austin), Melissa Sue Anderson (Michael), Crystal Smith, Christopher Wayne Davey (Caitlin), Lauren Ritter, Brittany Davey, Terry Allen Davey Jr., Katherine Davey and MacKenzie Davey; and also survived by her nine great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm at the Winchester Moose Lodge # 1283, 215 E. Cork Street, Winchester, VA.
Arrangements in the care of Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please visit Barbara’s tribute wall atwww.ompsfuneralhome.com
