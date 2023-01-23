Barbara “Barb” Ann Unger
Barbara “Barb” Ann Unger, 56, of Winchester, VA, passed away at home January 16, 2023, with family by her side. She was born September 9, 1966, in Winchester, the daughter of the late Steven R. Wymer and Janice D. (Chrismore) Madigan.
Barb was a graduate of Handley High School, Class of 1984, and was employed with the Winchester Public Schools as an Attendance Clerk until her retirement in May 2019. She then worked for FEMA as a Lead Payroll Administrator. Barb enjoyed reading, gardening and going out to dinner especially at El Centro and Roma’s and was an avid New York Yankees fan. Above all else she loved going on beach vacations to Ocean City and spending time with family and friends.
She married Jeffrey Scott Unger on September 29, 1985, in Winchester.
Along with her loving husband Jeffrey and her mother Janice, Barb is also survived by her daughter Courtney Ann Unger (Craig White); her son Cody Scott Unger (Emily Anderson); her granddogs Jeter, Bogey and Femur “Baby Girl”; brother Gary Madigan (Melissa); nieces and nephews Scott, Sara, Kolby and Kennedy; uncles Ronnie Wymer (Gina) and Dennis Fiddler; brother-in-law Robert Willard; her two sisters-in-law Kendra Madigan and Beth Robinson; and loving cousins and many dear friends.
In addition to her father Steven, Barb was preceded in death by her brother Rodney Madigan, her aunt Eva Ann Fiddler and her mother-in-law Patsy L. Unger.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Celebration of Life Visitation on Wednesday, January 25, from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be private. In remembrance of Barb, as she would want, please wear colourful and/or animal print clothing to her Celebration of Life…you know she would love that.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Barb may be sent to: Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Rd, Winchester, VA 22603 or to the Winchester S.P.C.A., 111 Featherbed Ln, Winchester, VA 22601.
