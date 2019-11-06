Barbara Bond Adams passed away on July 14, 2019, in Tacoma, WA.
She was born on September 6, 1928, in Winchester, Virginia, to Allen B. Bond and Mabel Haynes Bond. Her siblings included Mary Bond Anderson, Nancy Bond Reinhart and Allen Bond Jr.
Following graduation from Elmira College in New York in 1950, she worked as a Research Assistant at the Sloan-Kettering Institute for cancer research in New York City. While in New York, she married her husband, Eugene B. Adams, where they welcomed their son, David.
After relocating to California in 1959, Barbara served as Director of Volunteers at Santa Monica Hospital Medical Center for 16 years. In 1979, she and her husband moved to Tacoma. She helped organize the start of a volunteer program with the newly opened Hospice of Tacoma, ultimately becoming their full time Director of Volunteers. She was also a longtime volunteer at Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity.
Survivors include her son, David Bond Adams, of California, and several nieces and nephews.
Barbara is buried in the Bond plot at Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.