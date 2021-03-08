Barbara Carmichael Clark
Barbara Carmichael Clark passed away at the age of 77 on March 2, 2021 in Winchester, VA.
Barbara was born in Halifax County, VA on August 22nd, 1943. She grew up in Vernon Hill, VA with her parents Edward and Laurine, her brother, Robert, and her sisters Virginia and Dale. Robert was killed in action in Vietnam in 1970. Virginia lost her battle with cancer in 2007.
Barbara graduated from Halifax County High School in 1961. She attended Pan American Business School in Richmond, VA and soon moved to Winchester. Barbara retired after a successful career in the banking industry, most recently as branch manager with the Bank Of Clarke County.
Barbara loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren. Those who knew her called Barbara a very sweet person. She was fun-loving, encouraging, easy-going and compassionate. She loved visiting her friends and was always willing to help them in any way that she could. Barbara also loved God and her church, First Baptist Church of Winchester, where she served as Deacon and in many other roles.
Barbara is survived by her son, Chris, of Winchester, daughter, Cathy Molique and her husband, Rob of Garnet Valley, PA and grandchildren Kelsey, Alex, Michael, Madison and Max. She is also survived by her sister, Dale Skeens and Dale’s husband, Benny, of Dublin, VA.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 11:00 am in Mt Hebron Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Kristin A. Whitesides officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to First Baptist Church, 205 W. Piccadilly Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
