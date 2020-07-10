Barbara Day Efaw
Barbara Day Efaw, 74, of Hundred, West Virginia died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her residence.
She was born December 20, 1945 at Petersburg, WV, a daughter of the late John B. Day and Lueveta Turner Day.
Mrs. Efaw graduated from Clarke County High School in Berryville, VA in 1964, graduated from Potomac State College and West Virginia University with Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in education.
Barbara taught in Clarke County, VA, Mineral County, WV and Wetzel County, WV as a Home Economics teacher and was also a substitute teacher in Wetzel County. She loved her students and was loved by them.
Friends may call at the Tennant Funeral Home in Hundred, WV 304-775-2555 from 1 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Arthur, WV.
