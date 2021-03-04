Barbara Doreen Beckford
Barbara Doreen Beckford, 55 of Winchester, VA, went home to be with the Lord on February 27, 2021. Barbara was born April 1, 1965 the daughter of the late Earl Sylvester Cook and Dorothy Ann Cook.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter Brittany Turner and son Javaris Turner; two sisters, Brenda Lindsay (Clivert) and Sharon Lindsay (Lenworth) both of Loganville, GA; two brothers David Chisolm and Clint Cock (Shakia) of Clearbrook, VA. A host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her son Gary Turner.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:00 pm Saturday March 6, 2021 at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, VA with the Rev. Paul Markee officiating.
Inurnment will be private at a later date.
We will be observing CDC Guidelines. Everyone must have a mask and social distancing will be enforced.
