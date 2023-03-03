Barbara E. Barker
Barbara Ellen Barker, 86, of Berryville, Virginia, died on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Virginia.
Barbara was born on July 23, 1936, in Titusville, Pennsylvania, to the late Harold M. Barker and Lillian Barker Kerr.
She worked as a homemaker loving and supporting her family.
Barbara was a graduate of Titusville High School. She enjoyed traveling, including traveling overseas with her daughter, Linda. Family was incredibly important to her, as was being a prayer warrior. Barbara also spent time working as “Tynie” the clown for different events and functions.
Surviving is her daughter, Linda Parker (Mark) of Berryville, VA; a grandson, Michael M. Parker (Angela) of Frederick, MD; a granddaughter, Stephanie Lynn Drew (Erin) of Berryville, VA; 4 great-grandchildren, Roman Drew, Lilly Drew, Dylan Parker and Hailey Parker; 2 brothers, Vernon L. Barker (Florence) and Chester M. Barker (Mary) both of Titusville, PA; and a sister, Marlene B. McMunn of Spring Hill, FL.
Preceding her in death along with her parents are a brother, Ronald L. Barker; a brother-in-law, Patrick McMunn, and a nephew, Paul Barker.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 P.M. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, Titusville, PA, with Reverend Bill Miller officiating. Family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 P.M. prior to the service.
Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Independent Baptist Church, 524 24th Ave., Altoona, PA 16601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
