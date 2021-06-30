Barbara E. Boyd, 89 of Martinsburg met with the Lord on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Her heart gave way as she was at Winchester Medical Center, as a result of a fall, she had taken three days earlier.
Born February 27, 1932 in Dargon, Maryland, Barbara was the daughter Ted and Ruth Waters. Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. Barbara is survived by her son, James Boyd and his wife Mary, daughters, Mary Gilroy and BeBe Luxon, and her husband, Richard, grandchildren Jennifer Richardson, Aaron Burkhart and wife Caryn, Jonathan Gilroy, and fiancé Kait, David Boyd and wife, Amanda, and Valleri James. Great grandchildren Nolan Boyd, Rylan Boyd, Vivian Burkhart, Lauren James, and Nathan James. Also, a special mention to sidekick and wingman, Ernie Matthews, who loved and helped Barbara in her older years.
Barbara is preceded in death by her loving husband, David F. Boyd, son, John Boyd, grandsons, John Boyd and Matthew Richardson. Also, her sister BeBe Waters, and brother David Waters.
Barbara grew up in Dargan, MD where she met the love of her life and soulmate, David Boyd, a young sailor who swept her off her feet in 1948. Barbara was proud to be part of the "Rosie the Riveter" group and worked at Fairchild Aircraft. She contributed to the war effort as part of the Greatest Generation.
Barbara raised her children at home and in 1962, Barbara and David opened the Ponderosa Club. A night club featuring the best bands in the tri-state area. In 1969 they opened another club, Club Lakewood and continued to bring great entertainment to the area. If you were from the area, chances are you frequented Barbara and David's clubs. Many lifelong friendships were made and great times to be remembered.
Barbara and David were frequent travelers with trips to most of Europe, Central America, and even a brief trip to Africa. Many times, they were accompanied by family and friends. Some of their favorite stateside places to visit were Las Vegas and Atlantic City.
Barbara enjoyed gardening, bingo, and occasional trips to Hollywood Casino for a night of fine dining and entertainment. She also enjoyed helping family and friends whenever the occasion rose. Barbara was certainly the woman who believed it was better to serve than to be served, love than to be loved, give than to receive. Those special qualities will not be forgotten by her many family members and friends. Barbara was a champion of the underdog and a fighter for lost cause. With her big heart and caring ways, her impact in this world will never be forgotten.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 1,2021 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Brown Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 2 ,2021 at 1:30 pm at Brown Funeral Home.
Interment will be in Rosedale Cemetery.
