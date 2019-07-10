Barbara E. Kessler

Barbara (Bobbie) E. Kessler, 86, of Winchester, VA passed away on July 8, 2019 at Spring Arbor.
Mrs. Kessler was born in 1933 in Holland Patent, NY, the daughter of the late Richard and Margaret (Jones) Edwards. She graduated from Holland Patent Central School in 1951 and received her Associates Degree from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri with degrees in French and Spanish. She worked for the US Department of Defense for a number of years before becoming a homemaker when her children were born. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed bird watching, skiing, and travel. Bobbie was a great cook and nothing made her happier than feeding her family.
Her husband, Dr. George H. Kessler, Jr. whom she married in Holland Patent, NY in 1956 preceded her in death in July 2012.
She is survived by her daughter, Christa Shifflett of Winchester, her son George H. Kessler, III of Superior, WI and 5 grandchildren, Erica and Zach Shifflett, and Molly, Anna, and George Kessler, IV. Mrs. Kessler was preceded in death by her brother, John Edwards, and her sisters, Katherine Schrider and Edna Dean.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10th from 6-8 PM at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. The funeral will be held at the First Presbyterian Church on Loudoun St at 1 PM on July 11th with Reverend Dr. Dan McCoig officiating. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Warren Coalition, PO Box 2058, Front Royal, VA 22630 or Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester, VA 22601.
