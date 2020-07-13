Barbara E. Lilly
Barbara Elizabeth (Morris) Lilly, born August 6, 1934 in Middleburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 in Winchester, Virginia.
Barbara graduated from the 1952 class of Clarke County High School and lettered in Basketball and Softball (the only sports available to women at the time).
After training as a nurse at the Winchester Memorial Hospital, she worked at Hadley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C.
After marrying Stuart Lilly in October, 1966 at Washington Memorial Christian Church, she spent a lifetime volunteering at a number of charities including: the Unity Chapter #112 of the Order of the Eastern Star in Camp Springs, MD; Stonewall District Ruritan Association; Ladies Auxiliary VFW 9760; and Women of the Moose Lodge 1367. She was elected as the first Woman Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge 867 in Winchester, VA in April 2000 and held every office available in the Order over a 25 year career.
Born to Moaten Franklin Morris, Sr. and Elizabeth Coleman (Carper) Morris, she is pre-deceased by her husband, Stuart Overend Lilly; two brothers, Moaten Franklin Morris, Jr. and James Henry Morris; and a sister, Ida Garnett (Morris) Bradbury.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Stuart and Ruth Ann Lilly, three beloved grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in care of the Elks Charitable Trust, 1937 Airport Road Winchester, VA 22602.
There will be a Memorial luncheon at 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Winchester Elks Lodge, 466 Front Royal Pike Winchester, VA 22602. A visitation will follow from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Enders and Shirley Funeral Home, 1050 West Main Street, Berryville, VA 22611. During the visitation, an Elks Memorial Service performed by Past Officers of Elks Lodge 867 will begin at 5:00 p.m. Interment will be private.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
