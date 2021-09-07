Barbara Ellen “Barbie” Armstrong
Barbara Ellen “Barbie” Armstrong, 67, of Stephens City, VA, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born June 1, 1954 in Hanover, PA, the only daughter of the late Dale and Sylvia Auchey. After graduating high school, she went on to earn her Master’s Degree and began teaching for Frederick County Public Schools. Barbie was a reading recovery specialist. Although she loved to read, later in life her favorite place to spend her time was with her grandchildren.
Barbie is survived by her sons; Benjamin West (Vanessa) of Stephens City, Joshua West (Amanda) of Stephens City, her grandchildren; Madison West, Kaylee West, Layla West, and brothers; Thomas Auchey, Brian Auchey, Terry Auchey, and Lynn Auchey.
All services at this time will be private.
