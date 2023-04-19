Barbara Farmer Norton
Barbara Farmer Norton passed peacefully in the early morning of 4/17/23. She loved the Lord Jesus Christ with all her heart since she was 15. Barb loved her husband Bill of 46 years who has been faithfully by her side to love and encourage her always and especially in the days with respiratory disease. She loved to do everything together and spending time with family. Barb loved her son Jason and wife Natalie, of whom she was so proud of, and her grandchildren Lucas, Penny, Scarlett, and Miles to the moon and back. She prayed for them daily. She loved being close to her sisters Pat and Carol and nieces and nephews and spending time with them, although never enough. Loved being caregiver along with her two sisters for her mother who had Alzheimer's for 10 years. Enjoyed helping and taking care of those that the Lord had her minister to and sharing Him with them. Loved praise and worship time with other believers. Attended and was a member of Fellowship Bible Church in Winchester, VA. Enjoyed caring for and taking care of her vegetable and flower gardens and it brought her closer to God when she worked in them. Barb is now with all deceased believers who have faith in the completed work of Christ's sacrifice on the Cross.
Along with her parents, Thomas and Opal Farmer, Barbara is preceded in death by her sisters, Mildred, Doris, and Betty; brothers, Don, Doug, Dennis, and Billy.
A visitation will be held for Barbara on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 9:30am with a service to follow at 11am held in the downstairs sanctuary of Fellowship Bible Church located at 3217 Middle Road, Winchester, VA. Interment will be in Macedonia Church Cemetery, White Post, VA. Officiating will be Pastor Dave Compton.
