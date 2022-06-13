Barbara G. Winkler Shevokas
Barbara G. Winkler Shevokas, 80, of Winchester, VA, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at home with her husband by her side.
Barbara was born in 1941 in Lumberport, WV, the daughter of the late Adolf and Elizabeth Winkler. She graduated from Lord Fairfax Community College with an Associate’s Degree in Business and served our country in the United States Marine Corps. Barbara met the love of her life, William Joseph Shevokas while serving in the Marine Corps on Paris Island, SC. They were married on December 3, 1960, on the US Naval Base in Charleston, SC. They were happily married for 61 years. Together, they travelled to various Marine Corps installations throughout William’s enlistment. She was a faithful member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church for 51 years. She was a grocery clerk at Colonial Stores in Beaufort, SC, and then worked as a switchboard operator during a time when she lived in Roanoke, VA. For many years, she worked at Safeway in Winchester and retired as assistant manager there. Barbara was a Girl Scout Leader when her children were young and was a hospice volunteer in SC. She volunteered with Big Sisters and also volunteered at a local nursing home. She also volunteered with the Animal Assisted Therapy Group with the Winchester Medical Center. Barbara enjoyed gospel and country music and especially traveling with her husband. One of Barbara’s greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband William; daughters, Theresa A. Gaines of Winchester, VA, and Barbara M. Shevokas of Martinsburg, WV; grandchildren, Camden M. Gaines of Charlottesville, VA, and Ashley M. Shevokas of Martinsburg, WV; brothers, Robert Winkler and David Winkler (Mary); numerous nieces and nephews and her canine companion, Vytas.
Barbara is preceded in death by sister, Joyce Winkler Newbrough; brothers, Ronald and Mickey Winkler.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 6-8pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A mass of Christian burial will be on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 1:00pm at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester, VA, with Rev. Bjorn Lundberg officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
Serving as pallbearers will be Camden Gaines, Joseph Shevokas, Thomas Shevokas, Carlos Wheeler, Reg Holen and Stan Gregg.
Barbara’s family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Kozlowski and his staff for their care during her illness.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall atompsfuneralhome.com
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.