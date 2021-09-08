Barbara H. Griffith
Barbara H. Griffith, 77 of Front Royal, VA passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, August 30, 2021.
Barbara was born in Charlottesville, VA to the late Shelton Ralph and Ethel Louise (Verling) Heflin. After retiring from the federal government, Barbara worked as an administrative assistant at a doctor’s office. Barbara loved crocheting and was very proud of the flower garden in her front yard. She collected recipes and enjoyed passing the time sitting on her front porch. Barbara had a deep love for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never met a stranger and will be missed by all who knew her.
Barbara married Joseph Griffith on March 28, 1969 in Montgomery County, MD. Joseph preceded her in death on June 22, 2021.
She is survived by her daughters, Edith Cheeseman (Ken) of Modesto, CA and Ellen Sandy (David) of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, Brynn, Jeremy (Susan), Jamie (Rickey), David Jr. (Kayla), Jessica (Jay), Jonathan (Ashleigh) and Megan (Tango); many great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Heflin and Margie Heflin.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Joseph, her parents and daughter Debra Carter.
A visitation will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11am with a memorial service at 12pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Officiating will Pastor Alan Morrison.
In lieu of flowers the family asks you make a memorial contribution in Barbara’s memory to a charity of your choice.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
