Barbara Hobert Hamill
Barbara Hobert Hamill of Glocester, RI passed away April 17, 2021. Wife of 52 years to the late William J. Hamill Jr. Born in Winchester, VA, daughter of the late Chester and Barbara Hobert. Beloved sister to brothers, Chester Jr., Michael and the late Peter Hobert.
She is survived by her children William J. Hamill III and his wife Avis, Ann Marie Hamill, and Patricia Johnson, all of Glocester, RI and Barbara, “Cis” Royer and her husband Rob, of Smithfield, RI and Carol Trovato and her husband John, of Key West, FL. Mother of the late John Hamill. Grandmother to eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren, whom she loved deeply. Foster mother of Jennifer Warner and 17 other newborns.
She owned and operated Chester’s Restaurant, her father’s namesake, for 23 years alongside her children. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, April 26, 2021 at 11 am in St. Philip Church, Greenville, RI, streamed on YouTube. Burial Private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center. For messages of condolence please visit andersonwinfield.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.