Barbara J. Barbe
Barbara J. Barbe, age 77, of Stephen City, VA died peacefully at Greenfield Senior Living in Strasburg, VA on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Friends will be received on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 10AM to 11AM at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney, WV where funeral services will be held at 11AM. Interment to follow at Elijah High Cemetery in Purgitsville, WV.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
For the complete obituary, please visit Shafferfuneral.com.
