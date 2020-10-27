Barbara Jean “Bobbie” Larrick
Barbara Jean Larrick, 57, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her residence.
Bobbie was born in 1962 in Winchester, Virginia the daughter of the late Marvin O. Hoffman, Sr. and Mary E. Hoffman. She worked as a caregiver. Barbara loved going to the ocean and spending time with her family. Bobbie was a lover of all animals.
Bobbie married Randy William Larrick on March 11, 1994 in Winchester, Virginia.
Along with her husband she is survived by a daughter, Christina Nicole Harden and a son John Allen Newlin both of Winchester, Virginia; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Perkins, Hogan Newlin, Alexandra Reynard and Haven Braithwaite; sisters, Linda Painter of Winchester, Virginia and Patricia Schwertner of Middletown, Virginia; brothers, Marvin O. Hoffman, Jr. of Topton Pennsylvania and Bruce Wayne Hoffman of Winchester, Virginia and her mother in law, Alma Updike of Winchester, Virginia. She is preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Painter.
All services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street SE, Vienna, Virginia 22180 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
