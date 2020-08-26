Barbara Jean Holliday
Barbara Jean Holliday, 77, of Winchester, VA died on Monday, August 24, 2020 at her home.
Barbara was born on January 20, 1943 in Old Town, MD, the daughter of the late John W. and Elma V. Brown Miller. She worked as a housemother at the Timber Ridge Schools in Cross Junction, VA for nine years, formerly worked at J. Schoeneman Sewing Factory for 20 years and VDO for 20 years both of Winchester, VA. Barbara enjoyed camping, traveling, cooking, sewing and being a wonderful grandmother.
Barbara married Donald W. Holliday on September 13, 1961 in Hancock, MD.
Surviving with her husband of nearly 59 years are two sons: D. Craig Holliday of Bloomery, WV; R. Kevin Holliday and his wife Angel of Gainesboro, VA; four brothers: Fred Miller, Ed Miller, Dennis Miller & Steve Miller all of Berkeley Springs, WV; five sisters: Louise Benninghove of Richmond, VA; Sue Foltz, Patsy McCumbee & Kay Bishop all of Berkeley Springs, WV; Donna Miller of Martinsburg, WV; two grandsons: Craig & Logan Holliday.
She is preceded in death by a grandson: Josh Holliday and five brothers: Jim, Laurence, Donald, Jerry & Ricky Miller.
A graveside service will be held in the Gainesboro Cemetery in Gainesboro, VA on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor John Sine.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
To view Barbara’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
